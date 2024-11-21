Matthews says for FY25 quarterly delivery ‘timing still difficult to forecast’

We are projecting higher operating cash flow next year as our working capital investments in fiscal 2024 begin to convert to operating cash flow, which will be partially mitigated by costs in connection with our cost reduction program. “Looking forward to fiscal 2025, we continue to face the uncertainty of project timing in our Industrial Technologies segment, specifically relating to our energy business. While we currently expect deliveries to be substantially completed during the year, quarterly timing is still difficult to forecast. Our cost reduction programs should mitigate some of this impact. “We expect another solid performance for our Memorialization business in fiscal 2025 as U.S. deaths appear to have generally normalized following COVID and we are projecting continued growth in our cremation-related products sales. Continued growth is also projected for our SGK Brand Solutions segment reflecting ongoing improvement in U.S. market conditions, more stable conditions in Europe, and further growth in the Asia-Pacific region. In the Industrial Technologies segment, our product identification business is projecting growth next year and we should start to realize benefits from the launch of a new printhead product, which is currently scheduled for the latter half of the fiscal year. Also, as noted earlier, recent improving order rates for warehouse automation solutions should support recovery in this business. With these considerations in mind, we remain cautious and are projecting adjusted EBITDA in the range of $205 million to $215 million for fiscal 2025. “Lastly, as growth opportunities for the Industrial Technologies segment continue to emerge, the Company has been exploring strategies with respect to its portfolio of businesses. Accordingly, we have retained J.P. Morgan to support the evaluation of potential strategic alternatives.”

