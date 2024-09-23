News & Insights

Markets
MATW

Matthews International Announces Private Offering

September 23, 2024 — 08:55 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Matthews International Corp. (MATW) announced on Monday a proposed private offering of senior secured second lien notes due 2027.

At or prior to the closing of the offering of the notes, the company intends to amend its senior credit facility to permit the notes to be secured by a second priority lien.

Matthews intends to use the net proceeds of the offering, together with borrowings, to redeem all of its outstanding 5.25 percent senior notes due December 1, 2025, on or about October 25, 2024.

The proceeds will also be used to pay accrued and unpaid interest on the existing 2025 notes.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MATW

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.