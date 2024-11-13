News & Insights

Matterport, Inc. Reports Revenue Growth Amidst Challenges

Matterport, Inc. ( (MTTR) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Matterport, Inc. presented to its investors.

Matterport, Inc. is a leading technology company specializing in the digitization and datafication of physical spaces through its advanced 3D capture technology and spatial data-driven platform, serving a broad spectrum of industries. In its latest earnings report for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, Matterport, Inc. reported a revenue of $43.8 million, marking an increase from $40.6 million in the same period of 2023. The company’s subscription revenue rose to $25.4 million, while service and product revenues also saw moderate growth. However, the net loss widened to $38.4 million from $44.8 million in the previous year, attributed largely to significant operating expenses, including a $95 million litigation expense. Key financial metrics reveal that while Matterport’s revenue streams showed growth, the company continues to face operational challenges with high expenses impacting profitability. The company is progressing with its merger plans with CoStar Group, expected to finalize by early 2025, which could potentially impact its financial strategies and market position. Looking ahead, Matterport’s management remains focused on addressing operational challenges and completing the merger with CoStar Group, aiming for strategic growth and improved financial health.

