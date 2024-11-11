Mattel ‘Wicked’ dolls pulled after porn site misprint, WSJ says

Mattel (MAT) said the web address for a pornography company was mistakenly printed on the packaging for dolls tied to the new film “Wicked” instead of the official website, Nicholas Hatcher and Megan Graham of Wall Street Journal report. “We deeply regret this unfortunate error and are taking immediate action to remedy this,” Mattel said, adding that the misprint affected dolls primarily sold in the U.S. “Parents are advised that the misprinted, incorrect website is not appropriate for children.” As of Sunday, the dolls were being sold by Amazon, Target and other retailers. On Monday morning, a Target link to the dolls said, “We’re sorry, but the item you’re looking for is not available at Target.” A similar link on Amazon said the product was “currently unavailable,” the Journal reports.

