Matson (MATX) Soars 6.1%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Matson (MATX) shares rallied 6.1% in the last trading session to close at $203.92. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 2.8% gain over the past four weeks.

The uptick followed the recent 5.6% increase in quarterly dividend, announced by the company, to 38 cents per share. The recent first-quarter 2026 earnings report, where Matson reported better-than-expected earnings per share, has also contributed to the uptick.

This ocean transportation and logistics services company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $3.54 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +21.2%. Revenues are expected to be $882.91 million, up 6.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Matson, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on MATX going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Matson is part of the Zacks Transportation - Services industry. TFI International Inc. (TFII), another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 1.3% lower at $141.66. TFII has returned -9.5% in the past month.

TFI International's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +0.6% over the past month to $1.55. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +15.7%. TFI International currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

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Matson, Inc. (MATX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.