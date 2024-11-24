Matrix Composites Secures Major Contract, Boosts SURF Revenue

Matrix Composites & Engineering Ltd (AU:MCE) has released an update.

Matrix Composites & Engineering Ltd has secured a lucrative contract with Subsea 7 valued between A$21m to A$23m, further solidifying its position in the SURF market. The new deal propels Matrix’s secured revenue from SURF products to around $60 million for FY25, surpassing last year’s total and marking another record-breaking year. With several projects on the horizon, the company is poised for continued growth in this expanding sector.

