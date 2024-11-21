Matrix Composites Reports Strong FY24 Growth and Outlook

Matrix Composites & Engineering Ltd (AU:MCE) has released an update.

Matrix Composites & Engineering Ltd reported a robust 80% increase in revenue to $85 million for FY24, driven largely by its subsea work in the oil and gas sector. The company achieved a net profit after tax of $3.6 million and entered FY25 with a strong cash position, setting the stage for continued growth. With new board members and a strategic focus on diversified revenue streams, Matrix is poised for another successful year ahead.

