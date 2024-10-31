Matinas BioPharma says MAT2203 partnership negotiations terminated

Matinas BioPharma (MTNB) announces that negotiations under the previously disclosed non-binding term sheet regarding global rights to MAT2203, its oral formulation of amphotericin B, have been terminated following notification from the prospective partner. As a result, Matinas has implemented an 80% workforce reduction effective immediately, eliminating 15 positions including three members of senior management, and has ceased all product development activities to conserve cash. The departing senior executives include Chief Medical Officer Dr. James Ferguson, Chief Business Officer Thomas Hoover and Chief Technology Officer Dr. Hui Liu. The Board intends to retain an advisor to assist the company with the potential asset sale of MAT2203, its lead Phase 3-ready antifungal drug candidate for the treatment of invasive fungal infections, and will evaluate other alternatives, including but not limited to winddown and dissolution of the company. There can be no assurance that the company will be able to sell MAT2203 on favorable terms, or at all.

