Match Group sees Q4 revenue $865M-$875M, consensus $905.43M

Sees Q4 adjusted operating income $335M-$340M. The company said, “For Q4, we expect Match Group (MTCH) Total Revenue of $865 million to $875 million, essentially flat Y/Y. When excluding revenue from the now-exited Hakuna and other of our live streaming services from the prior year quarter, we expect Match Group Total Revenue to be up 2% to 3% Y/Y. For Tinder, we expect Direct Revenue of $480 to $485 million, down 2% to 3% Y/Y, given the MAU headwinds and ALC initiative delays. We expect mid-single-digit Y/Y declines in Payers, partially offset by modest improvements in RPP. Across our other brands, we expect Direct Revenue to be $370 to $375 million, representing 3% to 5% Y/Y growth. Within our other brands, we expect Hinge Direct Revenue of approximately $145 million, representing ~25% Y/Y growth. We expect Indirect Revenue to be approximately $15 million in the quarter.”
