Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Names New CFO

Match Group (MTCH), which runs popular online dating sites, has named Steven Bailey as its new chief financial officer (CFO) effective March 1, 2025.

Bailey will succeed current CFO Gary Swidler, who is taking the position of president at Match Group. Bailey currently serves as senior vice president of financial planning and business operations and has worked at Match since 2012.

Match is best known for its popular dating websites and apps such as Tinder, Match.com, and Our Time. As the CFO, Bailey will oversee investor relations, accounting, and tax and treasury at Match Group. In a news release, the company said “Steve has played a key role in shaping our financial strategies and driving our success for over a decade.”

Upcoming Investor Day

The new CFO appointment comes ahead of Match Group’s first Investor Day event that is scheduled to take place in New York City on December 11. The company has promised to provide investors and analysts with details on the company’s long-term vision and growth initiatives.

Shareholders and potential new investors will be looking for management at Match Group to explain how they plan to give the company’s stock a much needed boost. Since going public in 2020, MTCH stock has declined 64% and is flat over the past year, missing out completely on the current bull market. The company has been targeted by activist investors in recent months.

Is MTCH Stock a Buy?

Match Group stock has a consensus Moderate Buy rating among 21 Wall Street analysts. This is based on 15 Buy and six Hold recommendations made in the last three months. There are no Sell ratings on the stock. The average MTCH price target of $43.01 implies 14.60% upside potential from where the shares currently trade.

