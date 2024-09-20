News & Insights

Matador Plans To Offer $750 Mln Senior Notes Due 2033

September 20, 2024

RTTNews

(RTTNews) - Matador Resources Co. (MTDR) announced on Friday its plan to issue $750 million senior unsecured notes maturing in 2033, through a private placement.

The company intends to use the proceeds from the offering to pay off outstanding borrowings from its credit facility, including the entire $250 million owed on its term loan.

Initial purchasers may resell the Notes to qualified institutional buyers and non-U.S. persons outside the United States, adhering to specific regulations.

In pre-market activity on the NYSE, the shares are trading at $52.87, up 1.28%.

