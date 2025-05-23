Matador (MTDR) Up 7% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Matador Resources (MTDR). Shares have added about 7% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Matador due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, estimates revision have trended downward during the past month.

The consensus estimate has shifted -20.77% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

Currently, Matador has a nice Growth Score of B, though it is lagging a lot on the Momentum Score front with an F. However, the stock was allocated a grade of A on the value side, putting it in the top 20% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of A. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. Notably, Matador has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

Matador belongs to the Zacks Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry. Another stock from the same industry, Range Resources (RRC), has gained 16.4% over the past month. More than a month has passed since the company reported results for the quarter ended March 2025.

Range Resources reported revenues of $854.02 million in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +18.9%. EPS of $0.96 for the same period compares with $0.69 a year ago.

Range Resources is expected to post earnings of $0.68 per share for the current quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +47.8%. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed -3.4%.

Range Resources has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) based on the overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions. Additionally, the stock has a VGM Score of C.

