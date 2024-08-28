MasterCraft Boat to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. MCFT is scheduled to release fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Aug. 29, 2024, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the company posted an earnings surprise of 60.9%.

How Are Estimates Placed for MCFT?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MasterCraft Boat's fiscal fourth-quarter loss per share is pegged at 22 cents. In the prior-year quarter, MCFT reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.37. The estimated figure has remained unchanged in the past 30 days.

For revenues, the consensus mark is pegged at nearly $63.7 million. The metric suggests a plunge of 61.8% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.



Let's look at how things have shaped up in the quarter.

Factors Shaping MCFT’s Performance

The company’s fiscal fourth-quarter performance is likely to have been impacted by lower unit volume and increased dealer incentives, as the retail environment remains very competitive. Inflationary cost increases, higher interest rates and supply chain disruptions are expected to have affected the results. Also, its performance in the to-be-reported quarter is likely to have been impacted by dealers' cautious ordering due to high inventories and elevated carrying costs.



Dismal contributions from MasterCraft, Aviara and Crest segments are likely to be reflected in the fiscal fourth-quarter top line. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal fourth-quarter MasterCraft and Aviara revenues is pegged at $47.8 million and $10 million, indicating a decline of 62.9% and 20.4% year over year, respectively. The consensus mark for Crest revenues is pegged at $7.1 million, suggesting a decline from $24.7 million reported in the prior-year quarter.



MCFT's proactive steps in production planning, inventory management and dealer incentives are likely to have aided its performance in the to-be-reported quarter. MasterCraft Boat's focus on balancing dealer inventories with retail demand and reducing planned production for the rest of the fiscal year is expected to support dealer health and improve overall performance. The consensus mark for Aviara sales unit volume is pegged at 40, calling for an increase from 34 reported in the prior-year quarter.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for MasterCraft Boat this time. A stock needs to have a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) to beat estimates. But that's not the case here.



Earnings ESP: MasterCraft Boat has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: The company has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

