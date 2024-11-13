MasterCard targets ‘largely aligned with Street expectations,’ says Barclays

After having attended MasterCard’s (MA) Investor Day meeting in New York, Barclays analyst Ramsey El-Assal notes that the company detailed key growth drivers underpinning the model which are “largely unchanged relative to prior Investor Days,” but “remain quite compelling nonetheless.” Despite a recent uptick in investor concern on the subject, the firm believes market penetration and the secular opportunity are “very much intact” and says the 2025-2027 performance objectives the company released are “largely aligned with Street expectations.” The firm maintains an Overweight rating and $576 price target on MasterCard shares.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on MA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.