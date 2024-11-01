News & Insights

Stocks

MasterCard price target raised to $580 from $515 at KeyBanc

November 01, 2024 — 06:20 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

KeyBanc raised the firm’s price target on MasterCard (MA) to $580 from $515 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. MasterCard’s Q3 results were ahead of the Street’s estimates led by payment network revenues, and revenue strength was helped by consumer strength and the macro environment was said to remain supportive, the analyst tells investors in a research note. MasterCard’s results and read on macro conditions offer a refreshing result while peers cite softening trends, the firm says.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on MA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.