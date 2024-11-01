MasterCard price target raised to $580 from $515 at KeyBanc

KeyBanc raised the firm’s price target on MasterCard (MA) to $580 from $515 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. MasterCard’s Q3 results were ahead of the Street’s estimates led by payment network revenues, and revenue strength was helped by consumer strength and the macro environment was said to remain supportive, the analyst tells investors in a research note. MasterCard’s results and read on macro conditions offer a refreshing result while peers cite softening trends, the firm says.

