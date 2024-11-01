News & Insights

MasterCard price target raised to $565 from $505 at Macquarie

November 01, 2024 — 02:40 pm EDT

Macquarie raised the firm’s price target on MasterCard (MA) to $565 from $505 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares after the company reported Q3 results. MasterCard delivered a Q3 beat on revenue and still expects growth for the full year, and while early Q4 data is “solid,” the U.S. business is benefitting from some timing impacts, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm added that its preference in the space remains MasterCard, largely because of its mix being exposed to higher growth internationally, though it’s also doing better than its peers domestically.

MA

MA

