Mastercard Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Mastercard.

Looking at options history for Mastercard (NYSE:MA) we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 25% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $60,335 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $538,330.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $380.0 to $480.0 for Mastercard over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Mastercard's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Mastercard's whale trades within a strike price range from $380.0 to $480.0 in the last 30 days.

Mastercard Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MA CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $54.7 $50.75 $51.5 $480.00 $242.0K 1.0K 47 MA CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/30/24 $87.35 $86.4 $86.4 $380.00 $86.4K 0 0 MA CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/06/24 $82.05 $80.0 $82.05 $385.00 $82.0K 0 10 MA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/09/24 $9.15 $8.8 $8.8 $460.00 $58.0K 38 71 MA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $61.7 $59.05 $60.4 $440.00 $42.2K 201 0

About Mastercard

Mastercard is the second-largest payment processor in the world, having processed close to over $9 trillion in volume during 2023. Mastercard operates in over 200 countries and processes transactions in over 150 currencies.

In light of the recent options history for Mastercard, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Mastercard Trading volume stands at 626,821, with MA's price up by 0.43%, positioned at $464.41. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 83 days. Expert Opinions on Mastercard

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $514.6.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Buy rating for Mastercard, targeting a price of $538. An analyst from Keybanc persists with their Overweight rating on Mastercard, maintaining a target price of $515. Reflecting concerns, an analyst from B of A Securities lowers its rating to Neutral with a new price target of $480. An analyst from Susquehanna has decided to maintain their Positive rating on Mastercard, which currently sits at a price target of $540. An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Overweight rating on Mastercard, maintaining a target price of $500.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

