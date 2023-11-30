Mastercard (MA) Offers Payment Solutions to MaxAB's Merchants

Mastercard Incorporated MA recently inked a memorandum of understanding with the Egypt-based rapidly expanding business-to-business (B2B) marketplace serving the wholesale food and grocery industry, MaxAB.

As part of the tie-up, Mastercard will provide cutting-edge digital payment solutions to a network of 100,000 micro, small and medium enterprises (“MSMEs”) forming a part of the MaxAB platform. This, in turn, will smoothly automate and digitize the payment cycles of merchants and enable them to accept contactless payments from consumers.

Access to the acceptance solutions suite of the tech giant will expand the MSME client base of the platform as Mastercard’s digital prowess boasts a longstanding reputation of enabling merchants to get rid of tedious manual operational processes, address reconciliation issues, limit the incidence of frauds and boost business scale. Ensuring security in payments is of vital importance amid a booming digital era as frauds can result in significant losses for consumers and merchants.

The recent tie-up reinforces Mastercard’s sincere efforts to promote the widespread uptake of digital payments by Egypt’s MSMEs. Taking the help of a B2B marketplace like MaxAB, where merchants are tech-savvy in nature, to complement its endeavor can only point toward MA’s prudent choice. It also bears testament to Mastercard’s broader commitment to bringing 50 million MSMEs across the globe under the ambit of a digital era within 2025. The help extended to small businesses is in dire need since they often grapple with a dearth of capital and resources required to embrace digitization within their daily operations.

Based on its multiple benefits, the latest move is likely to boost the usage of Mastercard’s acceptance solutions across the MaxAB network and subsequently, drive the tech giant’s revenues. MA boasts world-class processing capabilities in the payments value chain across several regions of the world and its offerings suite comprises payment gateways that contain a single interface empowering e-commerce merchants with the capability to process online and app-based payments.

MA puts intensified focus on infusing digitization into the daily lives of several African nations as the continent continues to witness a flourishing digital economy. This is primarily attributable to increased Internet usage, a rapidly growing young population and higher usage of smartphones. A specific African nation that Mastercard has focused on intensively is Egypt. This month, apart from the MaxAB partnership, the tech giant has entered into partnerships with the nation’s financial service providers, like Societe Arabe Internationale De Banque and Industrial Development Bank.

Shares of Mastercard have gained 13.6% in the past year compared with the industry’s 11% increase. MA currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks in the Business Services space are FirstCash Holdings, Inc. FCFS, The Brink's Company BCO and FTI Consulting, Inc. FCN. While FirstCash sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Brink’s and FTI Consulting carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The bottom line of FirstCash outpaced estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average surprise being 7.86%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FCFS’s 2023 earnings suggests an improvement of 13.1% from the year-ago reported figure. The same for revenues suggests growth of 15.8% from the year-ago reported number. The consensus mark for FCFS’s 2023 earnings has moved 2.4% north in the past 30 days.

Brink’s earnings outpaced estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed the mark once, the average surprise being 3.63%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BCO’s 2023 earnings suggests an improvement of 13.7% from the year-ago reported figure. The same for revenues suggests growth of 7.5% from the prior-year reading. The consensus mark for BCO’s 2023 earnings has moved 0.1% north in the past 30 days.

The bottom line of FTI Consulting outpaced estimates in three of the last four quarters and missed the mark once, the average surprise being 8.47%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FCN’s 2023 earnings suggests an improvement of 3.4% from the year-ago reported figure. The same for revenues suggests growth of 12.1% from the year-ago actual. The consensus mark for FCN’s 2023 earnings has moved 1.3% north in the past 30 days.

Shares of FirstCash, Brink’s and FTI Consulting have gained 18.5%, 31.2% and 30%, respectively, in the past year.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services likeSurprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more. They've already closed 162 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Mastercard Incorporated (MA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

FTI Consulting, Inc. (FCN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (FCFS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Brink's Company (The) (BCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.