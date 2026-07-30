Mastercard Incorporated Profit Advances In Q2

(RTTNews) - Mastercard Incorporated (MA) announced earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $4.388 billion, or $4.97 per share. This compares with $3.701 billion, or $4.07 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Mastercard Incorporated reported adjusted earnings of $4.453 billion or $5.04 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 14.1% to $9.277 billion from $8.133 billion last year.

Mastercard Incorporated earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $4.388 Bln. vs. $3.701 Bln. last year. -EPS: $4.97 vs. $4.07 last year. -Revenue: $9.277 Bln vs. $8.133 Bln last year.

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