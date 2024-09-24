Mastercard Enhances Consumer Fraud Risk Solution With AI

Mastercard Incorporated MA recently announced the updation of its AI-powered Consumer Fraud Risk solution, designed to help banks prevent consumers from real-time payment scams. This move solidifies the company's position as a leader in payment security by offering UK banks enhanced visibility into potentially fraudulent transactions, particularly those linked to Authorised Push Payment (APP) fraud.

This move bodes well for Mastercard as demand for fraud and security solutions has been rising rapidly. This is a time opportune move as APP fraud, where consumers are tricked into authorizing payments to fraudsters, costed UK citizens $607 million in 2023. This innovation arrives ahead of new UK regulations, which, from Oct. 7, 2024, will require banks to reimburse all APP fraud victims, shifting the burden onto financial institutions to prevent scams.

Earlier, the decision to return funds to the suffering party used to be a voluntary decision. Enhanced offerings are expected to retain existing bank clients and attract new ones. Its value-added services and solutions net revenue rose 19% year over year in the second quarter of 2024.

Mastercard has aided 11 UK banks in identifying and preventing scams before the money leaves the account since early 2023. Scrutiny of multiple data points related to a transaction and thereafter providing a risk score to the sender’s bank is the process of identifying a fraudulent transaction. The newly added AI enhancements will enable MA to provide the same score in a matter of seconds, allowing the banks to identify mule accounts.

By expanding Consumer Fraud Risk to global markets, Mastercard not only boosts its technological prowess but also strengthens trust in digital payments, offering a better level of protection to consumers worldwide.

MA Stock’s Price Performance

Shares of Mastercard have gained 23.5% in the past year compared with the industry’s 23.4% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

MA’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

MA currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

