Mastercard Beats Q2 Earnings on Solid Cross-Border Volume Growth

Mastercard Incorporated MA reported second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $5.04 per share, which topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.7%. The bottom line improved 21.4% year over year.

Net revenues advanced 14.1% year over year to $9.3 billion. The top line beat the consensus mark by 2.4%.

The strong quarterly results benefited from strong cross-border volume growth, increased switched transactions and robust demand for value-added services. However, the upside was partly offset by higher payment network rebates from renewed deals and an escalating operating expense level.

Mastercard Incorporated Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Mastercard Incorporated price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Mastercard Incorporated Quote

Mastercard’s Q2 Operational Performance

Gross dollar volume or GDV (representing the aggregated dollar amount of purchases made and cash disbursements obtained from Mastercard-branded cards) rose 8% on a local-currency basis to $2.9 trillion. The metric beat our model estimate by 2.9%.

Cross-border volumes (a key measure that tracks spending on cards beyond the issuing country) grew 12% on a local-currency basis in the quarter under review. Switched transactions, which indicate the number of times a company’s products have been used to facilitate transactions, improved 9% year over year to 47.4 billion. The metric beat our model estimate by 2.4%.

Mastercard’s value-added services and solutions continued to be a key contributor to the revenue mix. Value-added services and solutions’ net revenues totaled $3.8 billion, which advanced 20% year over year and surpassed our model estimate by 0.6%. The year-over-year growth was aided by pricing and the strong performance of security, digital and authentication solutions, as well as customer acquisition and engagement services.

Payment network rebates and incentives increased 22% year over year as a result of new and renewed deals. Mastercard’s clients issued 3.7 billion Mastercard and Maestro-branded cards as of June 30, 2026.

Adjusted operating expenses escalated 11% year over year to $3.6 billion in the second quarter due to rising general and administrative expenses.

Even with higher costs, operating leverage showed through. Adjusted operating income of $5.7 billion climbed 16% year over year and beat our model estimate of $5.4 billion. The adjusted operating margin improved 120 basis points (bps) year over year to 61.1%.

Mastercard’s Financial Position (As of June 30, 2026)

Mastercard exited the second quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $11.3 billion, which rose from the 2025-end level of $10.6 billion. Total assets of $57.7 billion increased 6.5% from the figure at 2025-end.

Long-term debt amounted to $22.2 billion, up 21.5% from the figure as of Dec. 31, 2025. Short-term debt totaled $2.5 billion.

Total equity of $5.6 billion declined 27.6% from the 2025-end level.

Mastercard generated net cash from operations of $6.8 billion in the first half of 2026, which fell 3% from the year-ago period figure.

Mastercard’s Capital Deployment Update

Mastercard bought back 9.8 million shares for $4.9 billion in the second quarter. Over the period between July 1 and July 27, it bought back another 1.3 million shares for $0.7 billion, thereby leaving a buyback capacity of $7.8 billion.

MA paid out dividends worth $771 million during the quarter under review.

Mastercard’s Q3 Guidance

Management projects net revenues to register high end of low double-digit growth on a year-over-year basis in the third quarter of 2026, while adjusted operating expenses are anticipated to record low double-digits growth.

Mastercard’s Revised 2026 View

Management now estimates net revenues to witness low-teens growth in 2026 from the 2025 figure. Adjusted operating expenses are now likely to witness high-end of low double-digit growth from the year-ago figure.

MA’s Zacks Rank

Mastercard currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

How Are Mastercard’s Peers Placed This Quarter?

Major rival Visa Inc. V delivered third-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted earnings of $3.32 per share, up 11% year over year and beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.8%. Net revenues came in at $11.63 billion, rising 14% year over year. V’s quarterly results reflected resilient spending trends, higher cross-border volumes and solid network activity, including a 10% year-over-year increase in payments volume on a constant-dollar basis. However, the upside was partly offset by increased operating expenses.

American Express Company AXP reported second-quarter 2026 EPS of $4.53, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.7%. The bottom line advanced 11% year over year. Total revenues, net of interest expense, improved 10% year over year to $19.6 billion. AXP’s quarterly results were driven by increased Card Member spending, higher net interest income and improved card fee growth. However, the upside was partly offset by elevated operating expenses.

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