MasTec Reports Strong Q3 2024 Financial Performance

MasTec, Inc. reported a robust financial performance for the third quarter of 2024, with revenue hitting $3.3 billion and significant margin expansion. Notably, GAAP net income surged to $105.4 million, while adjusted diluted earnings per share exceeded expectations at $1.63. The company also highlighted a record 18-month backlog of $13.9 billion, showcasing strong future growth prospects. With increased cash flow from operations and favorable market trends, MasTec has raised its full-year guidance, reflecting confidence in continued success.

