Massive Insider Trade At Charter Communications

Revealing a significant insider sell on August 15, Liberty Broadband Corp, Director at Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR), as per the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: Corp's decision to sell 174,930 shares of Charter Communications was revealed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday. The total value of the sale is $55,729,199.

Charter Communications's shares are actively trading at $352.84, experiencing a up of 0.24% during Friday's morning session.

All You Need to Know About Charter Communications

Charter is the product of the 2016 merger of three cable companies, each with a decades-long history in the business: Legacy Charter, Time Warner Cable, and Bright House Networks. The firm now holds networks capable of providing television, internet access, and phone services to roughly 58 million US homes and businesses, around 40% of the country. Across this footprint, Charter serves 30 million residential and 2 million commercial customer accounts under the Spectrum brand, making it the second-largest US cable company behind Comcast. The firm also owns, in whole or in part, sports and news networks, including Spectrum SportsNet (long-term local rights to Los Angeles Lakers games), SportsNet LA (Los Angeles Dodgers), SportsNet New York (New York Mets), and Spectrum News NY1.

Charter Communications's Financial Performance

Revenue Growth: Charter Communications's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 0.19%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Communication Services sector.

Key Profitability Indicators:

Gross Margin: The company shows a low gross margin of 40.28%, indicating concerns regarding cost management and overall profitability relative to its industry counterparts.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Charter Communications's EPS is significantly higher than the industry average. The company demonstrates a robust bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 8.58.

Debt Management: Charter Communications's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 7.58. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Financial Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: Charter Communications's stock is currently priced at a premium level, as reflected in the higher-than-average P/E ratio of 11.23.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The current P/S ratio of 0.96 is below industry norms, suggesting potential undervaluation and presenting an investment opportunity for those considering sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): A high EV/EBITDA ratio of 7.02 reflects market recognition of Charter Communications's value, positioning it as more highly valued compared to industry peers.

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Exploring the Significance of Insider Trading

Insider transactions, although significant, should be considered within the larger context of market analysis and trends.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner of more than ten percent of a company's equity securities registered under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Essential Transaction Codes Unveiled

Investors prefer focusing on transactions that take place in the open market, indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A indicates grant, award or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Charter Communications's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.