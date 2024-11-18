Massimo expands partnership with Rural King for 2025

Massimo (MAMO) announced the expansion of its successful retail partnership with Rural King, a leading farm and home store with locations across the U.S. After an outstanding year offering Massimo Motor’s selection of go-karts to Rural King customers, both companies are excited to expand this partnership in 2025. The expanded program will introduce a wider range of Massimo products available both online and in-store, including UTVs, ATVs, go-karts, golf carts, and mini bikes.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.