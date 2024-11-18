Massimo expands partnership with Rural King for 2025

Massimo (MAMO) announced the expansion of its successful retail partnership with Rural King, a leading farm and home store with locations across the U.S. After an outstanding year offering Massimo Motor’s selection of go-karts to Rural King customers, both companies are excited to expand this partnership in 2025. The expanded program will introduce a wider range of Massimo products available both online and in-store, including UTVs, ATVs, go-karts, golf carts, and mini bikes.

