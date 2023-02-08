Massachusetts Financial Services Increases Position in TaskUs, Inc. (TASK)

Fintel reports that Massachusetts Financial Services has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.72MM shares of TaskUs, Inc. Class A (TASK). This represents 13.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated July 1, 2022 they reported 3.04MM shares and 11.00% of the company, an increase in shares of 22.26% and an increase in total ownership of 2.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.50% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for TaskUs, Inc. is $23.97. The forecasts range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 25.50% from its latest reported closing price of $19.10.

The projected annual revenue for TaskUs, Inc. is $1,033MM, an increase of 9.31%. The projected annual EPS is $1.44, an increase of 222.34%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 191 funds or institutions reporting positions in TaskUs, Inc.. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 3.05%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:TASK is 0.2240%, a decrease of 18.0372%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.93% to 33,087K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 3,895,657 shares representing 3.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,540,226 shares, representing an increase of 9.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TASK by 15.49% over the last quarter.

FAGAX - Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund holds 2,364,774 shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sylebra Capital holds 1,520,041 shares representing 1.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,477,232 shares, representing an increase of 2.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TASK by 13.39% over the last quarter.

WAAEX - Wasatch Small Cap Growth Fund Investor Class shares holds 1,485,962 shares representing 1.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MNDAX - MFS New Discovery Fund A holds 1,313,203 shares representing 1.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,295,799 shares, representing an increase of 1.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TASK by 33.45% over the last quarter.

TaskUs Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

TaskUs is a provider of outsourced digital services and next-generation customer experience to innovative and disruptive technology companies, helping its clients represent, protect and grow their brands. Leveraging a cloud-based infrastructure, TaskUs serves clients in the fastest-growing sectors, including social media, e-commerce, gaming, streaming media, food delivery and ridesharing, HiTech, FinTech and HealthTech. As of March 31, 2021, TaskUs had approximately 27,500 employees across eighteen locations in the United States, the Philippines, India, Mexico, Taiwan, Greece, Ireland and Colombia.

