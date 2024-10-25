Måsøval AS Restructures through Demerger and Merger

Masoval AS (DE:9QP) has released an update.

Måsøval AS has successfully approved a strategic demerger and triangular merger, redistributing assets and shares among its subsidiary companies. This decision is aimed at optimizing its operations and enhancing shareholder value. The restructuring is set to streamline the company’s fish farming operations.

