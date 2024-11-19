Masoval AS Reports Challenging Q3 with Future Optimism

Masoval AS (DE:9QP) has released an update.

Masoval AS faced a challenging Q3 due to higher sea temperatures and increased sea lice, which led to a negative operational EBIT of MNOK -61. Despite setbacks, the company noted improved performance in Region West with better biological outcomes. Looking forward, Masoval maintains its harvest guidance for 2024 and anticipates increased activity in 2025.

