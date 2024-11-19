News & Insights

Stocks

Masoval AS Reports Challenging Q3 with Future Optimism

November 19, 2024 — 12:33 am EST

Written by TipRanks European Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Masoval AS (DE:9QP) has released an update.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Masoval AS faced a challenging Q3 due to higher sea temperatures and increased sea lice, which led to a negative operational EBIT of MNOK -61. Despite setbacks, the company noted improved performance in Region West with better biological outcomes. Looking forward, Masoval maintains its harvest guidance for 2024 and anticipates increased activity in 2025.

For further insights into DE:9QP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.