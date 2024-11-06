News & Insights

Masimo upgraded to Outperform at Raymond James on ‘much cleaner’ story

November 06, 2024 — 07:12 am EST

As previously reported, Raymond James analyst Jayson Bedford upgraded Masimo (MASI) to Outperform from Market Perform with a $170 price target Estimates are expected to trend higher and the Masimo story is “much cleaner without Consumer, which makes it tougher for us to stay neutral,” the analyst tells investors. The firm’s core healthcare revenue assumptions are below consensus, but the firm expects Masimo to “evolve into a unique margin expansion story,” and believes “earnings power” will garner more attention, the analyst added.

Stocks mentioned

MASI

