Masimo Refocuses on Core Healthcare Operations

Masimo ( (MASI) ) has issued an announcement.

Masimo Corporation announced a strategic shift back to its core healthcare business by ending the employment of Tao Levy, their Executive Vice President of Business Development, on November 13, 2024. This move highlights the company’s focus on streamlining operations and enhancing its competitive edge in the healthcare sector.

