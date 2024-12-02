MAS Gold Announces Merger with Eros and Rockridge

MAS Gold (TSE:MAS) has released an update.

MAS Gold is set to merge with Rockridge Resources and Eros Resources, creating a new powerhouse in the gold and copper sectors. Shareholders from MAS Gold and Rockridge will receive Eros shares as part of the agreement, which promises a strong leadership team and significant exploration potential in Saskatchewan, Canada.

