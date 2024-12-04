Marvell's Q3 Earnings Beat: Will Strong Guidance Lift the Stock?

Marvell Technology MRVL reported third-quarter fiscal 2025 non-GAAP earnings of 43 cents per share, decisively exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.5%. Quarterly earnings also came ahead of the midpoint of the company’s guidance of 40 cents (+/- 5 cents). Furthermore, the bottom line increased 4.9% due to higher revenues and effective cost management.



Marvell’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 3.8%.



Marvell’s third-quarter fiscal 2025 revenues of $1.52 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.3%. The top line was also above the midpoint of management’s guidance of $1.45 billion (+/- 5%). Third-quarter revenues grew 7% year over year, mainly driven by better sales execution and robust demand for artificial intelligence.



Buoyed by better-than-expected performance, Marvell issued impressive guidance for the fiscal fourth quarter. The company’s strong fourth-quarter outlook highlights its resilience and growth potential in the near term, thus making the stock lucrative for investors.



On a year-to-date basis, shares of MRVL have soared 59%, outperforming the Electronics – Semiconductors industry’s return of 30.8%.

Marvell’s Q3 End Market Details

Marvell’s top-line growth was supported by impressive performances across its segments, which rose sequentially while the data center segment registered phenomenal growth both year-over-year and quarterly.



Data center revenues of $1.1 billion increased 98% year over year and 25% sequentially. The solid momentum in electro-optics products, custom silicon, storage and switch divisions primarily drove the robust year-over-year and sequential increase. The segment accounted for 73% of the quarter’s total revenues, demonstrating that it is currently MRVL’s largest end market. Our estimate for Data Center’s fiscal third-quarter revenues was pegged at $1.04 billion.



Revenues from enterprise networking dropped 44% year over year to $150.9 million and accounted for 10% of the total revenues. The year-over-year decline was primarily due to the weak demand environment and ongoing inventory correction in this end market. Our estimate for enterprise networking’s fiscal third-quarter revenues was pegged at $158.7 million.



Carrier infrastructure revenues, which accounted for 6% of the total revenues, plunged 73% year over year to $84.7 million due to a soft demand environment and ongoing inventory correction. Our estimate for the division’s fiscal third-quarter revenues was pegged at $79.6 million. Carrier and enterprise networking collectively grew 4% sequentially.



Automotive/Industrial revenues declined 22% year over year but improved 9% sequentially to $82.9 million due to inventory correction measures adopted by customers of this end market. Revenues from this segment constituted 5% of the total revenues. Our estimate for the Automotive/Industrial’s fiscal third-quarter revenues was pegged at $79.9 million.



Consumer revenues, representing 6% of the total revenues, decreased 43% year over year while growing 9% sequentially to $96.5 million. Our estimate for Consumer’s fiscal second-quarter revenues was pegged at $89.9 million.

Marvell's Q3 Operating Details

Marvell’s non-GAAP gross profit of $917.1 million reflected an increase of 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. The non-GAAP gross margin of 60.5% contracted 10 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis and 140 bps sequentially.



Non-GAAP operating expenses totaled $466.9 million compared with $437.1 million in the year-ago quarter and $455.8 million in the previous quarter.



Marvell’s non-GAAP operating margin of 29.7% contracted 10 bps year over year. However, it expanded 360 bps sequentially.

Marvell’s Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Nov. 2 2024, MRVL’s cash and cash equivalents were $868.1 million compared with $808.7 million in the previous quarter.



The company’s long-term debt totalled $3.97 billion, slightly lower than the previous quarter’s $3.99 billion.



Cash flow from operations for the third quarter was $536.3 million.

Marvell Initiates Guidance for Q4

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, Marvell expects revenues to be $1.800 billion (+/- 5%). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1.63 billion, with a year-over-year improvement of 14.6%. The non-GAAP gross margin is projected to be 60%, while non-GAAP operating expenses are estimated to be $480 million.



The company projects non-GAAP earnings per share for the fiscal fourth quarter to be 59 cents per share (+/-5 cents per share), while the consensus mark for the same is currently pegged at 51 cents. The figure remains unchanged over the past 60 days with a year-over-year improvement of 10.9%.

