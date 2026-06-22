Marvell Technology vs. Semtech: Which Technology Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

Marvell Technology is a major player in the AI data center and high-speed networking infrastructure markets.

Semtech provides essential connectivity solutions for the Internet of Things and next-generation cellular networks.

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Investors searching for growth in the 2026 chip market often compare Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) and Semtech Corp (NASDAQ:SMTC). Choosing between these two depends on your focus on either high-end data centers or the expanding connectivity of things.

Marvell provides the high-speed infrastructure necessary for artificial intelligence, while Semtech specializes in the chips that connect the physical world to the internet. While both operate within the broader semiconductor industry, their specific market focus and financial health differ significantly, making it essential to review the data before deciding where to invest.

The case for Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology designs high-performance components for the cloud, where it competes among other semiconductor stocks for AI infrastructure dominance. The company maintains a concentrated customer base, with its ten largest customers contributing nearly 82% of total net revenue in fiscal 2026. Two key customers, specifically one distributor and one direct account, each represented at least 10% of revenue. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business, especially as large cloud providers explore developing their own internal chip solutions.

In FY 2026, revenue reached approximately $8.2 billion, representing a significant 42% increase over the prior year. This increase is a sharp departure from earlier periods, and it helped the company achieve net income of nearly $2.7 billion. For context, the company reported a net loss in both FY 2024 and FY 2025, showing a significant turn toward profitability as demand for AI infrastructure surged.

As of its January 2026 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio was approximately 0.3x. This ratio compares total debt to shareholders’ equity, indicating that the company has a conservative level of debt relative to its equity. During this period, free cash flow reached close to $1.4 billion. Note that stock-based compensation (SBC) accounted for roughly 34% of operating cash flow, inflating reported cash generation, since SBC is a non-cash expense added back to cash flow.

The case for Semtech Corp.

Semtech provides specialized semiconductors and cloud connectivity solutions that support the Internet of Things and 5G wireless networks. The company relies on a limited number of customers, with its top two accounting for about 25% of net sales in fiscal 2026. This dependency creates material revenue risk if those specific partnerships are terminated or if their business operations suffer. Many of these contracts are short-term, leaving the company exposed to sudden order cancellations or shifts in distributor preferences.

In FY 2026, Semtech reported revenue of nearly $1.1 billion, reflecting approximately 16% revenue growth over the previous year. While revenue is trending upward, the company still reported a net loss of $40.4 million for the period. This is an improvement over the net loss of close to $161.9 million reported in FY 2025, indicating the company is moving toward a more stable financial footing.

According to its January 2026 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio was approximately 0.9x. This indicates that for every dollar of equity, the company has about 90 cents in debt. Free cash flow for the year was $171.4 million. Note that stock-based compensation (SBC) accounted for roughly 34.1% of operating cash flow, inflating reported cash generation, since SBC is a non-cash expense added back in the cash flow statement.

Risk profile comparison

Marvell Technology faces significant risks related to its customer concentration and geographic footprint. A major portion of its revenue comes from a few distributors and direct customers in the data center market, making it vulnerable to shifts in their spending. Geopolitical tensions between the United States and China also pose a threat, as trade barriers and export controls limit sales and disrupt supply chains. Additionally, the company relies entirely on third-party foundries for wafer fabrication, meaning any natural disasters or political instability in those regions could cause major disruptions to its product supply.

Semtech deals with similar geographic and customer risks, with its assembly and test operations located in China, Malaysia, Taiwan, and Vietnam. The company is sensitive to general macroeconomic conditions, where inflation and high interest rates can lead to reduced commercial spending and inventory corrections. Integrating past acquisitions remains a challenge that could divert management attention or lead to future asset impairments. Like its peers, Semtech must also navigate complex and evolving export control laws that increase operational costs and impose risks of regulatory fines.

Valuation comparison

Comparing these two companies on price, Semtech appears to be the more affordable option based on its lower multiples relative to future earnings estimates and revenue.

Metric Marvell Technology Semtech Sector Benchmark Forward P/E 76.9x 61.7x 37.6x P/S ratio 31.1x 13x

Sector benchmark uses the SPDR XLK sector ETF.

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

Both Marvell Technology and Semtech Corp are expecting excellent growth this calendar year, which covers most of their fiscal 2027. Both businesses are enjoying a stiff tailwind of demand from data centers and hyperscalers.

Marvell expects its fiscal 2027 revenue to rise 40% to $11.5 billion. This comes after reporting a first quarter that grew 28% over the first quarter of fiscal 2026. Marvell recently announced a partnership with Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) to deploy Marvell’s optical networking and custom silicon capabilities with Nvidia’s ecosystem to create custom AI data center solutions. Not only is AI demand rising, but users are also using AI in ways that require more chip power (such as asking multi-part questions that require the LLM to send off queries across different parts of its system). Marvell and Nvidia will seek to optimize hyperscalers’ equipment options to meet such needs.

Meanwhile, Semtech is expected to see its hardware sales grow by more than 30%, primarily from AI hyperscalers. For fiscal 2027, analysts see Semtech generating $1.37 billion in sales and swinging to a net income of $152 million. This comes after a first-quarter fiscal 2027 that saw Semtech’s revenue rise 18% to $291 million, with net income of $26.6 million.

Both businesses are showing strong growth driven by demand for AI. Marvell, however, shows much healthier profit margins, which bode well for the business in the long run. It could deploy its cash for acquisitions, share buybacks, or increased research and development, all things that would strengthen the outlook for shareholders. Marvell Technology commands a premium compared to other tech stocks, but sometimes investors need to pay up for quality.

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Brendan Coffey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Marvell Technology and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.