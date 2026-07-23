Marvell Technology vs. Nvidia: What Do the Revenue Trends of These Artificial Intelligence Companies Tell Investors?

Key Points

Nvidia currently displays a noticeably stronger upward trajectory in overall revenue compared to Marvell Technology.

Both companies generated consistent quarter-over-quarter revenue increases over the last eight periods, though Nvidia experienced much larger absolute gains.

Investors should watch whether the revenue growth gap between the two companies continues to widen or begins to narrow in upcoming quarters.

10 stocks we like better than Marvell Technology ›

Marvell Technology: Steady Upward Revenue Steps

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions spanning from the data center core to the network edge.

It launched the Teralynx T100 switch and acquired Polariton Technologies earlier in the period, while reporting a 1% net income margin for the quarter ended May 2, 2026.

Nvidia: Accelerating Sequential Revenue Expansions

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) provides advanced graphics, computational, and networking solutions applied across the gaming, visualization, and automotive sectors.

It established a partnership with the Japanese government to launch a national infrastructure project and introduced the Vera CPU architecture, while generating a 66% EBIT margin for the quarter ended April 26, 2026.

Why Revenue Matters for Retail Investors

Revenue serves as a fundamental baseline for measuring a company's total sales volume before any expenses are deducted. Tracking this figure helps investors understand the total scale and top-line growth trajectory of a business.

Quarterly Revenue for Marvell Technology and Nvidia

Quarter (Period End) Marvell Technology Revenue Nvidia Revenue Q3 2024 $1.3 billion (period ended Aug. 2024) $30.0 billion (period ended July 2024) Q4 2024 $1.5 billion (period ended Nov. 2024) $35.1 billion (period ended Oct. 2024) Q1 2025 $1.8 billion (period ended Jan. 2025) $39.3 billion (period ended Jan. 2025) Q2 2025 $1.9 billion (period ended May 2025) $44.1 billion (period ended April 2025) Q3 2025 $2.0 billion (period ended Aug. 2025) $46.7 billion (period ended July 2025) Q4 2025 $2.1 billion (period ended Nov. 2025) $57.0 billion (period ended Oct. 2025) Q1 2026 $2.2 billion (period ended Jan. 2026) $68.1 billion (period ended Jan. 2026) Q2 2026 $2.4 billion (period ended May 2026) $81.6 billion (period ended April 2026)

Data source: Company filings. Data as of July 17, 2026.

Foolish Take

Marvell Technology and Nvidia have seen their businesses explode thanks to the rise of the artificial intelligence sector. In examining their revenue trends, both have seen quarter-over-quarter sales growth, which is an impressive accomplishment. A year-over-year increase in sales is more commonplace, so the quarterly expansion demonstrates how significant the AI industry has been in transforming Marvell and Nvidia.

Of the two, Nvidia’s revenue trend shows two things. First, its far larger total sales illustrates its dominance over the AI semiconductor chip market. Second, the incredible sales acceleration is indicative of the central role the company’s products play in the AI ecosystem. Customers are gobbling up the semiconductor giant’s offerings at a rapid pace. The latest example is the Japanese government partnering with Nvidia to launch the world’s first national infrastructure dedicated to AI.

Marvell’s much lower sales totals point to its role as one of the “picks and shovels” of the AI era. Its products are not as central to AI as Nvidia’s, but are key components that are finding customer adoption. Its consistent sales growth indicates demand for its solutions is growing. Marvell’s stock soared in June to a 52-week high of $329.88 after it was added to the S&P 500 index.

Should you buy stock in Marvell Technology right now?

Before you buy stock in Marvell Technology, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Marvell Technology wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $369,577!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,301,557!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 908% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 208% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 23, 2026.

Robert Izquierdo has positions in Marvell Technology and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Marvell Technology and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.