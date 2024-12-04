Marvell price target raised to $125 from $110 at Susquehanna

Susquehanna analyst Christopher Rolland raised the firm’s price target on Marvell (MRVL) to $125 from $110 and keeps a Positive rating on the shares. The firm said Marvell announced better results and even stronger guidance as robust AI demand again drove DC upside. While management did not officially revise its AI revenue expectation, the new narrative points to significantly exceeding its prior $1.5B estimate for this year and $2.5B estimate for next year.

