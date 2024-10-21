Marvel Gold Sells Mali Projects for AUD$3 Million

Marvel Gold Ltd. (AU:MVL) has released an update.

Marvel Gold Ltd. has entered into an agreement to sell its Tabakorole and Yanfolila gold projects in Mali to Precious Metal Consulting and Engineering LLC for AUD$3 million. This strategic move supports Marvel’s goal to explore new growth opportunities beyond Mali, utilizing the funds from this transaction. The deal involves a 90-day exclusivity period for due diligence, with conditions including regulatory approvals from Mali and Australia.

