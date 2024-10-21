News & Insights

Stocks

Marvel Gold Sells Mali Projects for AUD$3 Million

October 21, 2024 — 10:39 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Marvel Gold Ltd. (AU:MVL) has released an update.

Marvel Gold Ltd. has entered into an agreement to sell its Tabakorole and Yanfolila gold projects in Mali to Precious Metal Consulting and Engineering LLC for AUD$3 million. This strategic move supports Marvel’s goal to explore new growth opportunities beyond Mali, utilizing the funds from this transaction. The deal involves a 90-day exclusivity period for due diligence, with conditions including regulatory approvals from Mali and Australia.

For further insights into AU:MVL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.