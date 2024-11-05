News & Insights

Marvel Gold Issues Options to Director Amid Cash Conservation

November 05, 2024 — 03:53 am EST

Marvel Gold Ltd. (AU:MVL) has released an update.

Marvel Gold Ltd. has announced a change in director Steven Michael’s interest, with the issuance of 9 million unlisted options under the Marvel Gold Incentive Awards Plan. The unlisted options, valued at $0.015 each, will vest over three years starting 12 months from the vesting date, subject to shareholder approval. This move is aimed at conserving cash reserves and recognizing the significant management role of directors due to the absence of an executive team.

