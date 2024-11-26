Marvel Biosciences Reveals Promising Study Results

Marvel Biosciences Corp (TSE:MRVL) has released an update.

Marvel Biosciences has unveiled promising new data from their preclinical Rett syndrome study, indicating that their lead compound, MB204, outperforms the existing treatment, Trofinetide. With plans to discuss orphan and rare disease status with the FDA, Marvel aims to secure potential market exclusivity and significant value for MB204.

