News & Insights

Stocks

Marvel Biosciences Advances Alzheimer’s Research with New Grant

November 21, 2024 — 11:07 am EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Marvel Biosciences Corp (TSE:MRVL) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Marvel Biosciences Corp has secured a $300,000 grant from Alberta Innovates to advance its Alzheimer’s research, particularly focusing on the preclinical validation of its novel treatment, MB204. This funding marks a significant milestone, allowing Marvel to move closer to clinical trials for a therapy that targets the disease’s underlying causes rather than just managing symptoms. The company’s innovative approach could potentially offer a breakthrough in treating Alzheimer’s, benefiting countless patients.

For further insights into TSE:MRVL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.