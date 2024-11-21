Marvel Biosciences Advances Alzheimer’s Research with New Grant

Marvel Biosciences Corp (TSE:MRVL) has released an update.
Marvel Biosciences Corp has secured a $300,000 grant from Alberta Innovates to advance its Alzheimer’s research, particularly focusing on the preclinical validation of its novel treatment, MB204. This funding marks a significant milestone, allowing Marvel to move closer to clinical trials for a therapy that targets the disease’s underlying causes rather than just managing symptoms. The company’s innovative approach could potentially offer a breakthrough in treating Alzheimer’s, benefiting countless patients.
