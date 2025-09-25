Is Marubeni (MARUY) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Marubeni (MARUY). MARUY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 10.93, while its industry has an average P/E of 16.25. Over the last 12 months, MARUY's Forward P/E has been as high as 11.91 and as low as 7.26, with a median of 8.39.

Investors will also notice that MARUY has a PEG ratio of 1.75. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. MARUY's industry has an average PEG of 1.89 right now. Over the last 12 months, MARUY's PEG has been as high as 3.57 and as low as 1.11, with a median of 2.22.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. MARUY has a P/S ratio of 0.77. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.54.

Finally, we should also recognize that MARUY has a P/CF ratio of 8.48. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 16.45. Over the past year, MARUY's P/CF has been as high as 8.48 and as low as 4.91, with a median of 6.19.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Marubeni is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, MARUY feels like a great value stock at the moment.

Marubeni Corp. (MARUY)

