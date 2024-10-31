News & Insights

Stocks

Martin Marietta price target raised to $680 from $600 at Loop Capital

October 31, 2024 — 09:31 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Loop Capital raised the firm’s price target on Martin Marietta (MLM) to $680 from $600 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company’s Q3 results and guide were directionally as expected as numbers had come down appropriately enough earlier in the quarter as it was becoming evident that major storms in Texas and the Southeast would lead to another lower-than-expected quarter and guidance reduction, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm adds however that on the items that Martin Marietta could control, things went pretty well as aggregates gross margin positively surprised despite lower revenues and planned inventory drawdowns.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on MLM:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MLM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.