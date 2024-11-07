Martin Marietta initiated with a Buy at UBS

UBS initiated coverage of Martin Marietta (MLM) with a Buy rating and $730 price target The firm thinks the stock does not fully reflect the earnings growth potential from a supportive construction market combined with Martin Marietta’s strategic framework. It sees upside for the shares as investors gain confidence in the company’s earnings growth UBS assumes through 2026. The firm expects a reacceleration in non-residential construction activity into 2026 will drive 4% aggregates volume growth.

