Marti Technologies names Deniz Terlemez interim CFO

Marti Technologies (MRT) announced that it has appointed Deniz Terlemez as its new Interim Chief Financial Officer, effective November 1, 2024. Deniz Terlemez succeeds Oguz Erkan, the company’s former CFO. Mr. Terlemez served as the company’s Finance Director before his appointment as Interim CFO. “We would like to thank Oguz Erkan for his integral contributions to the Company at a critical juncture. Oguz was instrumental in setting up the ride-hailing monetization capabilities of our organization. We are currently building on these strong foundations as we scale the monetization of our ride-hailing business. We wish him success in his future endeavours,” said Oguz Alper Oktem, Marti’s CEO. “We welcome Deniz in his new role at the Company. He has been a key figure at the Company, with a proven track record of delivering results in dynamic, high-growth environments during his tenure as Marti’s Finance Director. His responsibilities have included overseeing our financial planning and analysis, audit, accounting, and reporting functions.”

