Marti Technologies Appoints Deniz Terlemez As Interim CFO

November 03, 2024 — 01:08 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Marti Technologies, Inc. (MRT) announced that it has appointed Deniz Terlemez as new Interim Chief Financial Officer, effective November 1, 2024.

Deniz Terlemez succeeds Oguz Erkan, the Company's former CFO.

The company specified that Terlemez served as Finance Director before his appointment as Interim CFO.

Before joining Marti, Terlemez served as Senior Finance Manager for Reef Technology, overseeing the Middle East operations from 2022 to 2024.

