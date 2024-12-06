News & Insights

Marston’s PLC Announces Share Awards to Executives

December 06, 2024 — 04:57 am EST

Marston’s (GB:MARS) has released an update.

Marston’s PLC has granted its directors, Justin Platt and Hayleigh Lupino, awards over ordinary shares under its Long Term Incentive Plan. These nil-cost options are based on performance metrics like Underlying Profit Before Tax and Operating Margin, set to vest after three years. Such initiatives could potentially enhance shareholder value and align executive interests with those of investors.

