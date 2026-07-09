Marsh Raises Dividend: Is Its Capital Return Story Getting Stronger?

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. MRSH recently announced a dividend increase, underscoring its confidence in the company's financial strength and long-term cash generation. The board approved a 10% increase in the quarterly cash dividend, raising the payout from 90 cents to 99 cents per share.

The dividend will be paid on Aug. 14, 2026, to its shareholders of record as of July 23. The company has also increased its dividend five times over the past five years, with the payout growing in the double digit.

The dividend is currently $3.60 per share on an annualized basis. Based on recent share prices, this translates to a dividend yield of 2%, which remains above the industry average of 1.8%.

Financial Strength and Capital Management

The latest increase continues Marsh's long-standing focus on returning capital to shareholders while maintaining investments in strategic growth initiatives. The company has consistently balanced disciplined capital allocation with expansion across its insurance brokerage, risk advisory and consulting businesses. It repurchased $2 billion of shares in 2025 and bought back $750 million in the first quarter of 2026. MRSH paid a dividend of $440 million in the first quarter of 2026. As of March 31, 2026, the company had roughly $4.9 billion remaining under its existing share repurchase authorization, providing additional flexibility for future buybacks.

Marsh’s ability to sustain both dividends and repurchases is supported by its solid financial position. As of March-end 2026, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $1.6 billion. Its return on equity (ROE) was an impressive 31.9% over the trailing 12 months, significantly outperforming the industry average of 24.5% and underscoring the company’s strong earnings power and operational efficiency.

Marsh has been strengthening its business through acquisitions and technology investments to broaden its service offerings. Its consulting units, Mercer and Marsh Management Consulting, alongside its insurance brokerage operations, provide diversified revenue streams that help cushion the company against fluctuations in individual markets. This diversified business mix has supported steady earnings and free cash flow over time.

As demand for risk management, health consulting and investment advisory services remains resilient, Marsh appears well positioned to continue rewarding shareholders while investing in future growth.

MRSH’s Price Performance

Over the past year, MRSH shares have fallen 16.6% compared with the industry’s decline of 31.9%.



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MRSH’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

MRSH currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some top-ranked stocks in the business services space are GDS Holdings Limited GDS, Dave Inc. DAVE and Green Dot Corporation GDOT, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GDS Holdings’ current-year earnings is pinned at $5.65 per share and has witnessed one upward revision in the past 60 days against no movement in the opposite direction. GDS Holdings beat earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 610%. The consensus estimate for current-year revenues is pegged at $1.8 billion, implying 14.5% year-over-year growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Dave’s current-year earnings is pinned at $16.61 per share and has witnessed three upward revisions in the past 60 days against no movement in the opposite direction. Dave beat earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 45.8%. The consensus estimate for current-year revenues is pegged at $713.7 million, implying 28.8% year-over-year growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Green Dot’s current-year earnings is pinned at $1.68 per share and has witnessed one upward revision in the past 60 days against no movement in the opposite direction. Green Dot beat earnings estimates in three of the trailing four quarters. The consensus estimate for current-year revenues is pegged at $2.2 billion, implying 8.3% year-over-year growth.

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Marsh (MRSH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.