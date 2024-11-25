News & Insights

Stocks

Marsh McLennan resumed with an Outperform at Evercore ISI

November 25, 2024 — 05:40 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Evercore ISI analyst David Motemaden resumed coverage of Marsh McLennan (MMC) with an Outperform rating and $242 price target following the McGriff acquisition. Marsh McLennan has underperformed peers by 5% since the deal was announced on September 30, which partly reflects very limited financial disclosure for such a large transaction as well as potential producer attrition that usually occurs with deals of this magnitude, the analyst tells investors in a research note. However, the firm’s estimates moved up slightly due to the positive impact of excluding deal related amortization.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on MMC:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MMC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.