Marsh McLennan resumed with an Outperform at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI analyst David Motemaden resumed coverage of Marsh McLennan (MMC) with an Outperform rating and $242 price target following the McGriff acquisition. Marsh McLennan has underperformed peers by 5% since the deal was announced on September 30, which partly reflects very limited financial disclosure for such a large transaction as well as potential producer attrition that usually occurs with deals of this magnitude, the analyst tells investors in a research note. However, the firm’s estimates moved up slightly due to the positive impact of excluding deal related amortization.
