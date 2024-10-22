Marsh McLennan price target raised to $228 from $217 at BMO Capital

BMO Capital raised the firm’s price target on Marsh McLennan (MMC) to $228 from $217 and keeps a Market Perform rating on the shares after its Q3 earnings beat. The company can benefit from industry-wide technological changes as certain brokers are performing additional underwriting functions at the incremental cost of insurance carriers and less sophisticated peer brokers, while its recent hiring spree should also boost organic growth, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on MMC:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.