Marsh McLennan price target raised to $212 from $211 at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo raised the firm’s price target on Marsh McLennan (MMC) to $212 from $211 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The firm is adjusting estimates with upside in 2025/2026 due to the McGriff deal plus the expected conversion to cash EPS in Q1 2025. Shares were muted post earnings due to less-than-expected cash EPS accretion plus Q4 headwinds, Wells adds.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on MMC:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.