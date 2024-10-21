News & Insights

Marsh McLennan price target raised to $212 from $211 at Wells Fargo

October 21, 2024 — 06:37 am EDT

Wells Fargo raised the firm’s price target on Marsh McLennan (MMC) to $212 from $211 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The firm is adjusting estimates with upside in 2025/2026 due to the McGriff deal plus the expected conversion to cash EPS in Q1 2025. Shares were muted post earnings due to less-than-expected cash EPS accretion plus Q4 headwinds, Wells adds.

