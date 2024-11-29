News & Insights

Mars Acquisition Corp. Merges with ScanTech AI Systems

November 29, 2024 — 03:48 pm EST

Mars Acquisition Corp. ( (MARX) ) just unveiled an update.

Mars Acquisition Corp. and ScanTech AI Systems Inc. have entered into a Business Combination Agreement, aiming to transform ScanTech into a publicly traded company under the name ScanTech AI Systems Inc., with the Nasdaq symbol ‘STAI.’ This merger highlights ScanTech’s cutting-edge CT screening technology, promising enhanced detection of hazardous materials at various checkpoints. Investors and stakeholders are encouraged to review the Form S-4 and other SEC documents, as the proposed transaction involves significant forward-looking statements and regulatory considerations.

