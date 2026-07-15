Marriott vs. Viking: Why the Better Quarter Doesn't Mean the Better Decade

Spending on travel and tourism continues nearly unabated. Total U.S. tourism spending reached approximately $1.35 trillion in 2025, according to the U.S. Travel Association's Fall 2025 Forecast. Globally, that number reached a historic level of $2.1 trillion.

Baby boomers had the highest per-trip spending among all generations. Around 23% spent $6,000 or more per trip, according to a 2025 Phocuswright survey. By comparison, 17% of millennials and younger travelers and 16% of Gen X reached that same spending level.

At a time when investors are looking for alternatives outside of the technology/artificial intelligence (AI) trade, travel and tourism stocks are one area inside the beaten-down consumer discretionary sector to consider. Two names that have sector- and market-leading performance are Marriott International (NYSE: MAR) and Viking Holdings (NYSE: VIK).

Affordability: The Canary in the Coal Mine

The word for 2026 may be affordability. It’s front and center for many American consumers heading into the 2026 midterm elections. Much of that debate centers around housing and is reflected in travel spending for both baby boomers and young adults.

A recent Bank of America analysis found baby boomers' spending grew 2% over the previous year, with much of it going toward travel and hotels. That's not surprising. About 54% of this generation's homeowners have no mortgage.

With current mortgage rates still well above the sub-4% rates many boomers locked in years ago, there's little financial incentive to sell. Trading up or downsizing would mean swapping a paid-off house or a cheap, fixed-rate mortgage for a much more expensive one. The result: money that might have gone toward a move stays in the household budget, and some of it goes toward travel instead.

Before making assumptions about their motivation, it’s important to note that baby boomers think about affordability, but in a different way. They may feel comfortable right now, but they’re very concerned about outliving their money.

So, while boomers may bemoan the younger generation’s willingness to spend on travel and experiences rather than saving for a down payment, it’s really two sides of the same debate. One has assets they’re afraid to lose. Another is afraid that they’ll never be able to have those assets, no matter how much they save.

No matter how much consumers look at the Federal Reserve’s interest rate policy, there’s no quick fix for the housing market. That's why travel stocks have a long runway.

Marriott: Priced for Perfection Ahead of Q2 Earnings

Marriott's brand strength is undeniable. Despite geopolitical concerns, the company delivered a strong Q1 2026 earnings report, with revenue of $6.65 billion, and beat the adjusted earnings-per-share (EPS) consensus by 7% to $2.72. The company also guided to adjusted EPS of $3.03 in Q2. That includes what Marriott forecasts will be a 50% RevPAR decline in the Middle East.

The number that really highlights the bull case is credit card fee revenue, forecast to grow 35% in 2026. This is a royalty stream no hotel rival can match at this scale.

If investors will take issue with anything, it will be a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio near 38x. Plus, MAR is trading only about 6% below its consensus price target of $384.73. Marriott is already priced for good news.

That makes the company’s upcoming earnings on August 3, a "confirm, don't surprise" event rather than a catalyst. For income-focused investors, the quarterly dividend, recently raised to 73 cents per share, offers a cushion that the growth case alone does not.

Viking: Booking Curve Points to Multiyear Growth

Viking is also one of the travel industry's strongest forward growth stories. The company’s Q1 2026 EPS came in at negative 11 cents per share, matching estimates. This is a normal seasonal loss for a cruise operator between sailing seasons.

The number that matters the most is the company’s booking outlook:

2026 is already 92% booked, with $6.2 billion in advance bookings, up 13% year over year.

2027 is already 38% booked, with $3.4 billion in advance bookings, up 31% year over year.

That reflects a customer base with both the means and the inclination to keep booking regardless of monthly economic data. Add in 15% core capacity growth planned for 2027, plus new river, ocean, and expedition vessels coming online, and Viking's growth runway looks very long.

Analysts largely agree. However, VIK is trading almost right at its consensus price target of $100.17. That means Viking will have to reassure investors when it reports earnings on August 18. Investors will want to see continued strength in the company’s booking trajectory.

Same Trade, Different Time Horizon

Both Marriott and Viking are ultimately playing the same hand: an affluent consumer who keeps spending on travel because housing has boxed them in. However, each monetizes that behavior differently.

Marriott collects its revenue and earnings one stay at a time, through a fee model already reflected in its price. Viking collects its revenue and earnings years in advance through a booking curve that the market may not have fully priced.

Neither of these stocks is a bad buy as long as the broader economic picture doesn’t deteriorate. It can come down to an objective. Marriott is a blue-chip name that pays a dividend, which may be significant enough to overcome objections about its relatively high valuation.

By contrast, Viking has shown explosive growth since it began publicly trading in 2024. The company’s booking forecasts show no sign of that growth slowing, which is why VIK may be the better choice for investors seeking growth over a longer time horizon.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.